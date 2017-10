MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Moscow electricity provider Mosenergo sees its revenue rising to 169 billion roubles ($5.70 billion) this year, up from 161.1 billion roubles seen in 2011, company executive Sergei Poltavtsev told a conference call.

Poltavtsev also said the company sees Eearnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation at 23-23.5 billion roubles this year. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Katya Golubkova)