BRIEF-Russian prosecutor files case against former AKB Mosoblbank co-owner Viktor Yanin
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Russian prosecutor files case against former AKB Mosoblbank co-owner Viktor Yanin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - AKB Mosoblbank

* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that a criminal case has been filed against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of AKB Mosoblbank , Viktor Yanin, concerning embezzlement of funds from the bank’s deposits

* Prosecutor’s statement says that, according to the initial investigation, in May 2014 Yanin, as chairman of the management board, organised opening deposits for 580 million roubles ($8.8 million)

* Subsequently, these funds were transferred into Yanin’s account, statement says

* Statement says Yanin embezzled from the bank more than 578 million roubles

* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says Source text: bit.ly/1BE3Fbz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.6200 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

