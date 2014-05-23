FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Suit specialist Moss Bros comparable sales rise 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - British suit specialist Moss Bros has seen sales growth accelerate in the 16-week period to May 17, helped by increasing contribution from refitted stores and the lower levels of residual stock.

The menswear specialist said total sales rose 5.4 percent while like-for-like sales increased 6.3 percent.

The company sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

