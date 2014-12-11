Suit specialist Moss Bros' comparable sales rise 7.8 pct

Dec 11 (Reuters) - British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc reported a 7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half and said it was confident of full-year outlook.

Retail sales, which account for about 85 percent of group revenue, benefited from the new sub brands launched for the autumn season and trading from refurbished stores, the company said in a statement.

Moss Bros, which operates 131 stores, revamped 14 stores in this financial year as part of its five-year refurbishment programme launched two years ago.

The company sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)