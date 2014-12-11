FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suit specialist Moss Bros' comparable sales rise 7.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Suit specialist Moss Bros' comparable sales rise 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc reported a 7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half and said it was confident of full-year outlook.

Retail sales, which account for about 85 percent of group revenue, benefited from the new sub brands launched for the autumn season and trading from refurbished stores, the company said in a statement.

Moss Bros, which operates 131 stores, revamped 14 stores in this financial year as part of its five-year refurbishment programme launched two years ago.

The company sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.