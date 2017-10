LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group PLC : * Group traded well over the christmas period * Expects to exceed market expectations for the 2012/13 financial year * Like for like sales for the 24 weeks to 12 January 2013 were up 2.7% * Like for like cash gross profit for the 24 weeks to 12 January 2013 was 9.5%

ahead