BRIEF-Moss Bros confident on meeting year expectations in 2013/2014
March 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moss Bros confident on meeting year expectations in 2013/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group PLC : * Pre-tax profit before exceptional items at £3.0M, an increase of £2.1M on the

prior year * Final dividend of 0.7P, total dividend for the year 0.9P, up 125% * Group like-for-like* sales, including vat, up 3.9% * We remain confident that the business will achieve market expectations in

2013/14 * Sales in 1st 7 weeks of the new year slightly below last year, on stronger

gross margins * Like-for-like* gross profit in the seven weeks to 16 March 2013 is 2.4% below

last year

