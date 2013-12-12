BRIEF-Moss Bros says like-for-like sales for first 19-weeks of H2 up 5.3 pct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group PLC : * Like for like sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half were up 5.3 pct on last year * Total sales for the 45 weeks to 7 December were 1.8 pct ahead of last year * Hire sales have stabilised with the transition from the wedding season to the eveningwear season * Gross margins for the half to date are 70 basis points below last year * Board remains confident in the outlook for the full year * Expansion of co’s e-Commerce capability continues with sales up 194 pct on last year in the 45 weeks to 7 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here