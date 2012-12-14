FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moss Bros on course to deliver targeted growth
December 14, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moss Bros on course to deliver targeted growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group PLC : * On course to deliver the anticipated levels of growth, in line with market

expectations * Like for like sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half to Dec. 8 were up 3.7% on last year * Like for like sales for the 45 weeks to Dec. 8 were 4.9% ahead of last

year. * Total sales for the 45 weeks to Dec 8 were 4.6% ahead of last year * As predicted, gross margins have seen some recovery so far in the second half, due principally to less cost pressures on raw materials and more direct sourcing

