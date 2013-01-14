FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Moss Bros expects results ahead of estimates
January 14, 2013

UK's Moss Bros expects results ahead of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British menswear retailer Moss Bros Group Plc said it expected full-year results to exceed market expectations, helped by sales during the Christmas period.

The company said like-for-like sales during the 24 weeks to Jan. 12 rose 2.7 percent.

The suit specialist, which is engaged in the retail sale and hire of clothing through its Moss Bros Hire, Moss Bespoke, Moss Bros and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, said close control over discounting and cost-control measures would also help it exceed market expectations for the year ending Jan. 28.

Share in the company were up about 4 percent at 70 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Moss Bros, which was set up in 1851, will report its full-year results on March 22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
