FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moss Bros sales pick-up on new season ranges
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Moss Bros sales pick-up on new season ranges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moss Bros has seen sales growth accelerate in the early weeks of its second half as customers react favourably to new autumn/winter ranges, the British menswear specialist said on Thursday.

The suit specialist, which also reported flat first half profits, said sales at stores open over a year rose 4.9 percent in the eight weeks to Sept. 21.

That’s a step-up from flat like-for-like sales in the 26 weeks to July 27, made up of retail sales up 1.7 percent but hire sales down 7.2 percent, reflecting reduced hire bookings for the 2013 wedding season.

The firm, which sells and hires out formal clothing through its Moss Bros, Moss Bespoke and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, made an underlying pretax profit of 2.2 million pounds ($3.53 million). Total revenue rose 1.2 percent to 53.3 million pounds.

Moss Bros said the impact of reduced hire bookings would reduce in the second half as it moves out of the wedding season into the eveningwear season.

“The board, although mindful of the fragile external trading environment, anticipates that the outturn for the full year will be in line with market expectations,” it said.

The firm is paying an interim dividend of 0.3 pence, up 50 percent.

Shares in Moss Bros were down 1 percent at 71.5 pence at 0717 GMT, valuing the business at 71 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.