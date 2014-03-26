BRIEF-Moss Bros hikes dividend as profits rise

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 4.4 million stg versus 3 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 4.7 pence per share

* Total dividend 5 pence per share, up 4.1p on the previous year (2012/13: 0.9p)

* Fy sales 122.2 million stg

* Group like-for-like sales of £122.2m, including vat, up 4.2% (2012/13: up 3.9%)

* Like-for-like* retail sales up 6.4%

* Profit before tax was £4.4m (2012/13: £3.1m)

* Sales in the first eight weeks of the new financial year are up 7.3%.

* Business is on track to achieve market expectations in 2014/15. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)