Italy's M&G Chemicals worth up to 1.6 bln euros - IPO report

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals, which is set to list on the Hong Kong stock market, could be worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.16 billion), a bank close to the transaction said in a document drawn up for investors.

“Based on our assumptions we identified a valuation range between 1.071 billion and 1.597 billion euros for the equity value...,” Banca IMI said in a report seen by Reuters.

A source said Banca IMI was an underwriter in the initial public offer.

M&G Chemicals, which is the world’s third-largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles like Coca Cola, is a unit of Italian bioplastics group Mossi Ghisolfi.

In October the group’s chairman told Reuters the company is aiming to list around a third of its M&G Chemicals unit in Hong Kong.

“Book building will start next week and the listing should happen in the first half of December,” a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source, who confirmed the market float would be for around 30 percent, said the offer was reserved for institutional investors.

Mossi Ghisolfi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Stephen Jewkes)