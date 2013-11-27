M&G Chemicals launches HK IPO of about $600 mln-term sheet

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals launched on Wednesday a Hong Kong IPO worth nearly $600 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

M&G, the world’s third-largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles and packaging, is offering 2.355 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$1.65-HK$1.95 per share, the terms showed.

The company got commitments for about $100 million worth of shares in the initial public offering from three cornerstones: Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes, Spain’s Cepsa Quimica and China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corp. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)