FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&G Chemicals launches HK IPO of about $600 mln-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 27, 2013 / 2:03 AM / 4 years ago

M&G Chemicals launches HK IPO of about $600 mln-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals launched on Wednesday a Hong Kong IPO worth nearly $600 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

M&G, the world’s third-largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles and packaging, is offering 2.355 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$1.65-HK$1.95 per share, the terms showed.

The company got commitments for about $100 million worth of shares in the initial public offering from three cornerstones: Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes, Spain’s Cepsa Quimica and China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corp. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.