FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Italy M&G Chemicals bets on China growth with $600 mln HK IPO
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 3:28 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy M&G Chemicals bets on China growth with $600 mln HK IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Italian company offers 2.35 bln shares in HK$1.65-HK$1.95/share range

* IPO set to be biggest by foreign issuer in HK since Prada’s $2.5 bln (Adds details of the IPO, M&G Chemicals)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals plans to raise about $600 million in a Hong Kong IPO, set to be the biggest new listing by an overseas company in the city in two years.

M&G, the world’s third-largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles and packaging, is offering 2.35 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$1.65-HK$1.95 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

M&G Chemicals, which is part of Italy’s Mossi Ghisolfi group, plans to use 50 percent of the proceeds to partially fund the construction of a plant in China’s Anhui province.

Another 30 percent of the IPO funds will go towards the construction of a plant in Texas and 10 percent will be set aside to repay a bridge loan.

M&G will become the second Italian company to list in Hong Kong, following Italian fashion icon Prada SpA which raised $2.5 billion in June 2011. The listing comes at a time when foreign company IPOs in Hong Kong have slowed after some activity two years back.

Asia Potash Group, from Laos, and Mongolian miner Altain Khuder are the two other foreign issuers looking to go public in Hong Kong next year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR has reported.

The company received commitments for about $100 million worth of shares in the initial public offering from three cornerstone investors: Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes , Spain’s Cepsa Quimica and China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corp.

Pricing for the IPO is set for Dec. 6, with listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange slated for Dec 16.

Citic Securities is sole sponsor and sole global coordinator of the deal. (Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.