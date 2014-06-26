FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mota-Engil sets price range in African unit share offering
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mota-Engil sets price range in African unit share offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, June 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest builder, Mota-Engil, said on Thursday it will offer new stocks in its African business, to be listed in London, in the price range of 920 pence to 1,160 pence per share.

The offer, which intends to float 20 percent of the company’s African unit as announced earlier this month, starts on Friday and will go on until July 9, Mota-Engil said in a statement. Trading in the new shares should start on the London Stock Exchange on July 16.

Much of the new stock is reserved for holders of its existing shares traded in Lisbon.

Mota-Engil announced the IPO of the African business seeking to capitalise on strong growth on the continent that has offset a decline at home during Portugal’s debt crisis and recession.

Mota made sales of 1 billion euros in Africa last year. It operates in 10 African countries, including Angola, Malawi and Mozambique.

At 1452, shares in Mota were 1 percent lower at 5.722 euros while the Lisbon benchmark PSI20 index was 0.3 percent in the red. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.