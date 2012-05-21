FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mota-Engil Q1 net profit rises, beats fcast
May 21, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Mota-Engil Q1 net profit rises, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest builder, Mota Engil, reported on Monday a higher-than-expected 45 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by its international operations while revenues in recession-hit Portugal dropped.

The construction company said net profit reached 4.5 million euros ($5.75 million), exceeding analysts’ average forecast of around 3 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 21 percent to 62 million euros.

Revenues rose almost 12 percent to 481.5 million euros.

“This performance was mainly achieved on the back of the good performance shown by the African market, up 46.8 percent,” Mota Engil said in a statement. Revenues in Portugal fell 6 percent to 223 million euros.

Some 55 percent of Mota’s revenues come from overseas operations and are not affected by Portugal’s recession and debt crisis.

$1 = 0.7832 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

