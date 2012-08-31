FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mota-Engil H1 net profit up 17 pct, beats fcast
August 31, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Mota-Engil H1 net profit up 17 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest builder, Mota Engil, reported on Friday a slightly higher-than-expected 17 percent rise in first-half net profit, helped by its growing overseas business, mainly in Angola, offsetting the impact of Portugal’s recession.

The construction company said net profit reached 18.3 million euros ($23.1 million), exceeding analysts’ average forecast of 17.5 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.5 percent to just over 134 million euros, compared to the average forecast of 136 million euros.

Revenues rose 4 percent to 1.01 billion euros ($1.27 billion), compared to the average forecast of 1.08 billion euros.

About 60 percent of Mota’s revenues come from overseas operations and are not affected by Portugal’s recession -- the deepest since the 1970s -- and debt crisis.

Mota said its order portfolio at the end of the period stood at over 3.5 billion euros, 71 percent of that outside of POrtugal.

$1 = 0.7933 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

