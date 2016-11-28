FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit revives Motel 6 trademark counterfeiting claim
November 28, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

3rd Circuit revives Motel 6 trademark counterfeiting claim

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A former franchisee's continued use of Motel 6 trademarks amounts to counterfeiting under the Lanham Act, requiring an award of treble damages unless the defendant can show extenuating circumstances, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The unanimous decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a ruling by a federal judge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who found that continued use of a previously authorized trademark amounts to infringement but not counterfeiting.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fI5fng

