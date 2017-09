Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc :

* Announce appointment of Richard Smothers as its chief financial officer and executive director

* Richard will join Mothercare on 23 March, 2015

* Matt Smith, current chief financial officer, Mothercare Plc, will be leaving company on 20 January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)