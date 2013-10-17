FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mothercare's group sales dragged down by UK
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 17, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Mothercare's group sales dragged down by UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare PLC said its total group sales fell 0.5 percent in its second quarter, year-on-year, pulled down by its performance in its home market.

The company, however, continued to post double-digit growth in its international business, with overseas retail sales in constant currency up 12.6 percent.

In Britain, where it reduced selling space by 6 percent year-on-year in the quarter, like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent, it said on Thursday. That was better than analysts had expected, with Peel Hunt having forecast a 3 percent decline.

Mothercare, which does 60 percent of its business outside Britain, has embarked on a cost-cutting programme to close unprofitable stores, largely in Europe, while opening new franchises in merging markets, especially in China.

“As planned, during the quarter we closed a further five loss-making stores in the UK, and year-on-year increased space by 11.9 percent across our international markets,” Chief Executive Simon Calver said.

Shares in the company were trading down 3.8 percent at 378 pence at 0716 GMT, giving the group a market capitalisation of 335 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.