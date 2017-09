LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* H1 underlying profit before tax up 65.0 percent at 3.3 million stg (2.0 million stg last year)

* International like-for-like sales up 4.9 percent, total international sales down 0.5 percent

* Underlying uk losses lower at 13.5 million stg (14.9 million stg last year)

* Uk like-for-like sales up 1.5 percent, total uk sales down 1.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)