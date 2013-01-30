FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mothercare's Australian associate goes into administration
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
January 30, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Mothercare's Australian associate goes into administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mothercare PLC : * Mothercare says associate company Mothercare Australia Limited placed into administration * Mothercare Australia Limited accounts for circa 7% of Mothercare’s international retail sales * Expected profit impact is minimal and does not change Mothercare’s overall view of international profitability going forward * Administration follows failure of talks to sell business to the Myer Family Company Holdings Pvt Ltd *In November 2012, Mothercare made a provision of £10.6 million covering the remaining value of its investment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.