LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mothercare PLC : * H1 international like-for-like sales up 4.4% * Uk like-for-like sales performance improved, with decline reduced to -3.4% * Group underlying loss before tax reduced to £0.6 million (H1 2011/12: loss of

£4.4M) * Net debt of £29.8 million * Worldwide network sales up 2.1% at £636.8 million * International retail sales up 10.8% and uk retail sales down 8.6%