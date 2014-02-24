FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mothercare says CEO to step down at end March
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 24, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Mothercare says CEO to step down at end March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday its chief executive will leave the company at the end of March and the search for a replacement is starting immediately.

The company’s executive management will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm until a new chief executive is appointed.

“The Board remains confident in the underlying strength of Mothercare and expects results for the year ending March 2014 to be in line with current market forecasts,” the company said in a statement.

Chief executive Simon Calver will receive a payment of 250,000 pounds instead of a six months’ notice period, the company added, without specifying reasons for his departure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.