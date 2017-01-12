FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mothercare's UK sales return to growth on online surge
January 12, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 7 months ago

Mothercare's UK sales return to growth on online surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc said third-quarter sales in the UK returned to growth helped by a rise in online orders.

The company, which has been trying to revive its British business that has come under pressure from tough competition, said total sales in the UK for the 13 weeks to Jan. 7 rose 0.6 percent with online sales rising 5.5 percent.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 1 percent during the quarter and online sales now represent about 40 percent of its total UK sales, the company said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

