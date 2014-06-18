FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK retailer Mothercare could cut up to 500 jobs -Times London
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK retailer Mothercare could cut up to 500 jobs -Times London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc could cut as many as 500 customer service adviser roles as part of its restructuring plans, according to the Times of London.

Mothercare plans to reduce the hours of staff who work 24 hours or more every week. Employees who do not accept reduced working hours could be made redundant, putting 500 jobs at risk, according to restructuring plans seen by the British newspaper.

The retailer joins UK’s No.4 grocer Morrisons, which had proposed changes to its store management structure involving around 2,600 redundancies on Tuesday.

Mothercare had beaten full-year profit forecasts in May and had said improved performance had continued into its new financial year. The results had raised hopes of a turnaround drive.

The restructuring aims to modernize Mothercare in order to attract customers, achieve cost efficiencies and become profitable again, according to the leaked report. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.