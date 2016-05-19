FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mothercare full-year profit jumps on turnaround plan
May 19, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Mothercare full-year profit jumps on turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Baby goods retailer Mothercare said full-year profit jumped 51 percent as the turnaround plan for its troubled British business made progress.

Underlying profit before tax rose to 19.6 million pounds ($28.58 million) for the 52-week period ended March 26, from 13 million pounds a year earlier, it said.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.6 percent, it said, with total UK sales up 0.3 percent to 459.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

