Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* International constant currency sales up 14.4 percent

* Uk gross margin rate continues to stabilise

* Q3 UK like-for-like sales up 1.1 percent with total uk sales down 1.9 percent

* Total group sales down 2.9 percent