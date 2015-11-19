FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mothercare half-year profit more than doubles on turnaround plan
November 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Mothercare half-year profit more than doubles on turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Baby goods retailer Mothercare more than doubled its half-year profit on Thursday on strong UK margin growth as the turnaround plan for its troubled British business made progress.

Underlying profit before tax rose 112 percent to 7.0 million pounds ($10.7 million) in the six months to 10 October, it said.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.8 percent, it said, with total UK sales up 0.4 percent to 236.6 million pounds. The division more than halved its loss to 6.1 million pounds.

But underlying profit for its international business fell 14.2 percent to 21.7 million pounds on adverse currency moves, Mothercare said. ($1 = 0.6544 pounds) (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Editing by Paul Sandle)

