BRIEF-Mothercare posts rise in full-year profit

May 22 (Reuters) - Mothercare PLC : * FY underlying profit before tax of £9.5 million compared to £5.9 million last

year * International like-for-like sales up 2.5%; uk like-for-like sales down 1.9% * Net debt of £46.5 million, in line with previous guidance. further covenant

headroom and facilities put in place in May 2014 * CEO search is progressing well * Total international sales up 6.4% despite significant currency headwinds and

total uk sales down 7.5%