UPDATE 1-Mothercare's UK sales return to underlying growth

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare said it returned to underlying sales growth in its home market in the second quarter, though growth slowed a touch in the firm’s overseas markets.

Mothercare, battling intense competition from supermarkets and internet players as well as a weak UK consumer environment, said on Thursday sales at UK stores open over a year rose 0.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 13.

That compares with a like-for-like fall of 6.7 percent in its first quarter.

Mothercare’s strategy under Chief Executive Simon Calver, the former head of Amazon Inc’s LOVEFiLM International unit who joined in April, is to reduce the firm’s UK store portfolio to a profitable core of 200, introduce more products at different price points and improve customer service.

The British business made a loss of 25 million pounds in the 2011/12 year.

The group also plans to accelerate international growth and increase its internet presence.

In the second quarter international retail sales rose 10.8 percent, having been up 11.0 percent in the first quarter.

Mothercare’s total network sales rose 3.2 percent in the second quarter.

Shares in Mothercare, up 37 percent over the last six months after slumping in the previous year, closed Wednesday at 222 pence, valuing the business at 198 million pounds ($320 million).