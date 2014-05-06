BRIEF-Mothercare says no debt problem, on track for full-year

May 6 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc :
* Notes recent media speculation regarding its banking facilities
* Is in regular dialogue with all of its financing partners, including banks
* Expects to remain in compliance with provisions and covenants of its facilities
* Continues to discuss with its banks its future plans for business and consequential funding requirements
* Underlying profit before tax for year ended March 29, 2014 is expected to be in line with current market forecasts Source text for Eikon: