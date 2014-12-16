FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Motherson Sumi buys assets of Scherer & Trier for $44.8 mln
December 16, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

India's Motherson Sumi buys assets of Scherer & Trier for $44.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd would buy assets of Germany’s Scherer & Trier group for about 36 million euros ($44.8 million) through a subsidiary, Motherson Sumi said in a statement late on Monday.

The subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV of Netherlands has signed an agreement to buy Scherer & Trier assets including two manufacturing facilities situated in Germany and Puebla, Mexico.

Scherer & Trier manufactures parts for companies like Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen and has a current turnover of 240 million euros, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

