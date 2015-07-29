FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motiva Convent refinery gasoline unit resumes production at reduced rates - sources
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Motiva Convent refinery gasoline unit resumes production at reduced rates - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The 93,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery resumed production on Wednesday, but at reduced output, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva was also restarting the 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil unit that has been shut since July 20, on Wednesday, the sources said. The H-Oil unit is expected back in production on Friday.

The FCCU’s production is reduced because a leak has developed in the related alkylation unit, according to the sources. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.