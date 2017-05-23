Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 bln investment in Motiva by 2023

HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco plans an investment of up to $30 billion in its U.S. subsidiary Motiva Enterprsies LLC, the company said in an announcement on Saturday at a business summit in Saudi Arabia.

The company said that $12 billion would be the initial investment in a project to expand refining capacity at Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery and extend Motiva's operations in the petrochemical value chain.

A likely additional investment of $18 billion is expected into Motiva by 2023, it said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)