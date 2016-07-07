FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Motor racing-Mercedes say no team orders for Hamilton and Rosberg
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 7, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Motor racing-Mercedes say no team orders for Hamilton and Rosberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SILVERSTONE, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will remain free to race each other for the world championship after their costly last lap collision in Austria, the team said on Thursday.

However the 'rules of engagement' have been strengthened to include "greater deterrents to contact between our cars," the team added in a statement at the British Grand Prix, without giving details.

So-called team orders, with the drivers told to hold station at a certain point of the race, could be imposed in future "as a solution of last resort" if the drivers do not honour the agreement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

