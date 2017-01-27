FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Motor racing-Ecclestone rules out any rival series to Formula One
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 7 months ago

Motor racing-Ecclestone rules out any rival series to Formula One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.

In a statement to Reuters on Friday, the 86-year-old Briton said he wished to clear up rumours that spread after he was replaced at the helm by American Chase Carey on Monday.

"I have built the championship over the last near 50 years, which is something I am proud of, and the last thing I want is to see it damaged," he said.

Ecclestone said he hoped fans appreciated that Formula One's new owners Liberty Media, who completed their takeover on Monday, intended to put money back into the sport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.