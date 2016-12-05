Formula One returns to France after 10-year absence

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The French Formula One Grand Prix will return in 2018 after a 10-year absence, with the race scheduled to take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France, regional politician Christian Estrosi said on Monday.

"We and those who are with me are very proud....it's a great victory," Estrosi told reporters at a news briefing.

France hosted the first ever recognised Grand Prix near Le Mans in 1906, but the country lost its slot in 2008. (Reporting by Tatiana Chadenat; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish)