Motor racing-Honda replace F1 head Arai after troubled season

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The head of Honda’s Formula One programme Yasuhisa Arai will step down at the end of the month and be replaced by Yusuke Hasegawa, McLaren’s engine partners said on Tuesday.

Hasegawa has previous experience in Formula One from Honda’s time with the BAR and Jordan teams.

Arai had led Honda’s efforts in the sport since they returned in a new partnership with McLaren in a troubled 2015 season marked by a lack of performance from the unreliable power unit. Former champions McLaren finished ninth of 10 teams.

Honda said Arai, who will retire next year, had been moved as part of a wider restructuring. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin. Editing by Patrick Johnston)