FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Honda replace F1 head Arai after troubled season
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Honda replace F1 head Arai after troubled season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The head of Honda’s Formula One programme Yasuhisa Arai will step down at the end of the month and be replaced by Yusuke Hasegawa, McLaren’s engine partners said on Tuesday.

Hasegawa has previous experience in Formula One from Honda’s time with the BAR and Jordan teams.

Arai had led Honda’s efforts in the sport since they returned in a new partnership with McLaren in a troubled 2015 season marked by a lack of performance from the unreliable power unit. Former champions McLaren finished ninth of 10 teams.

Honda said Arai, who will retire next year, had been moved as part of a wider restructuring. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.