10 months ago
Motor racing-Hulkenberg to leave Force India, set for Renault
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
October 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

Motor racing-Hulkenberg to leave Force India, set for Renault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German driver Nico Hulkenberg is set to race for Renault next season after his Force India team said on Friday he would be leaving at the end of the season "to pursue other opportunities within Formula One".

The 2015 Le Mans winner has been strongly linked to the French team and Force India sources confirmed he was heading to that team. There was no immediate confirmation from Renault, however.

"Everybody at Sahara Force India wishes Nico well as he embarks upon a different path in Formula One," said Force India team principal Vijay Mallya in a statement.

"While it's true we will miss Nico, we respect his decision to explore fresh opportunities and it would be wrong to stand in his way." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)

