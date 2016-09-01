FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Motor racing-Magnussen cleared to race at Monza
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
September 1, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Motor racing-Magnussen cleared to race at Monza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONZA, Italy, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Renault driver Kevin Magnussen has been given the green light to race in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix after passing a fitness check at Monza, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Renault said on Twitter that the Dane, who bruised his left ankle in a big crash in Belgium last weekend, was "all clear to race".

Magnussen had said earlier in the week that he was fit and expecting to compete in the last European round of the season.

"I've had several checks that show I am fit to race in Monza and I am sure I will be in the car this weekend. We were running in the top 10 in Belgium and I'm very motivated to repeat this again in Italy," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)

