LONDON Feb 10 BP and its Castrol brand will supply the McLaren Formula One team with fuel and lubricants this season in addition to rivals Renault.

Honda-powered McLaren said in a statement on Friday that BP will also supply products for sportscar maker McLaren Automotive.

McLaren are the second-most successful team in Formula One history but have not won the constructors' title since 1998 and have struggled to be competitive in their latest partnership with Honda. The team last won a race in 2012.

The announcement had been expected and continues a shake-up that started in December when ExxonMobil ended its 21-year partnership with McLaren and switched to Red Bull.

Red Bull use engines provided by Renault with Tag Heuer branding.

The factory Renault team announced last month that BP and Castrol were replacing French oil company Total as their official fuel and lubricant supplier this season. Former world champions Red Bull were also previously fuelled by Total.

Champions Mercedes, whose engines power three of the 10 teams, are partnered with Petronas while Ferrari have been with Shell for decades. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)