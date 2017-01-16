FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa returns
January 16, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 7 months ago

Motor racing-Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, the Wiiliams team announced on Monday.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, who retired at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year contract to take Bottas's seat at Williams.

Bottas, 27, will partner Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's dominant team, winners of the last three drivers and constructors' titles and favourites again this year.

The Finn has yet to win a grand prix in four seasons at Williams, making nine podium appearances, but he can now expect to end that wait and step up as a genuine contender for the title.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

