Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO, May 29 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 7)

Hamilton’s first win of the season, 44th of his career and second in Monaco. Mercedes fifth in six races this year and fourth in a row in Monaco. Hamilton, who started third, also set the fastest race lap. Rosberg’s lead over Hamilton was slashed to 24 points. The German was asked to move aside for his team mate after suffering with tyre and brake temperatures.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 4, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Raikkonen retired after 10 laps when he hit the barriers with the front wing becoming wedged under the car before he parked up at the tunnel exit. He slipped from second to fourth overall in the championship.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 2, Max Verstappen retired)

Ricciardo started from pole for the first time but tyre strategy and a bungled pitstop cost him the win. Verstappen, winner in Spain, started at the back after crashing in qualifying and hit the barriers at Massenet. Red Bull still closed the gap to Ferrari.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 10, Valtteri Bottas 12)

Massa is now the only driver to have scored in every race this season. Bottas was handed a 10 second time penalty, imposed after the finish, for colliding with Haas’s Gutierrez. Vettel lost time behind Massa.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 3, Nico Hulkenberg 6)

The team climbed to fifth overall with their fourth podium finish, ahead of Toro Rosso. Perez said it was one of his best ever races after starting seventh. It was his third podium with the team. Hulkenberg scored points for the first time since the season-opener in Australia.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 8, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Kvyat will have a three-place grid penalty for Canada after causing a collision with Renault’s Magnussen. Sainz started sixth.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 5, Jenson Button 9)

The team’s best race, and Alonso’s highest finish, this season. Alonso started ninth, Button 13th. Button said they would not have scored so many in dry conditions.

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 11, Romain Grosjean 13)

Grosjean lost places when Raikkonen hit the barriers, forcing him to wait for a clear track and reverse before continuing. Gutierrez had a lock up at Rascasse and was 12th at the finish, but moved up with Bottas’s penalty.

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer retired)

Palmer aquaplaned on the main straight and crashed out at Sainte Devote after the safety car came in, Magnussen retired in the barriers after an earlier collision with Kvyat.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr retired)

The two drivers collided at Rascasse, ending their race.

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 14, Rio Haryanto 15)

Wehrlein was handed a 10-second time penalty for an infringement under the virtual safety car and another time penalty for ignoring blue warning flags.