FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Monaco GP starts behind the safety car
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Motor racing-Monaco GP starts behind the safety car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, May 29 (Reuters) - Formula One’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix started behind the safety car on Sunday as rain fell steadily in the Mediterranean principality.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo led the field for Red Bull, with Dutch team mate Max Verstappen at the back after crashing in qualifying.

Germany’s Nico Rosberg, the world championship leader, has won the last three Monaco Grands Prix for Mercedes and qualified second.

With cars trailing around behind the safety car for the first seven laps, some drivers began to sound impatient.

“The spray’s better now, let’s get going,” Mercedes’s triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said over the team radio on lap five before the signal came that the safety car would be brought into the pits.

It came in but the virtual safety replaced it within a lap after Renault’s British rookie Jolyon Palmer crashed out at Sainte Devote, scattering debris across the track. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.