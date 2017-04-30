FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 4 months ago

Motor racing-Honda to supply Sauber F1 team with engines from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, April 30 (Reuters) - Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.

The Japanese manufacturer currently has an exclusive agreement with former champions McLaren.

"In addition to the partnership with McLaren which began in 2015, Honda will begin supplying power units to Sauber as a customer team starting from next year," said Katsuhide Moriyama, Honda's head of brand and communication operations. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

