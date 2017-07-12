FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 3 hours ago

Motor racing-Frederic Vasseur appointed Sauber team principal

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Sauber Formula One team appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as their new boss on Wednesday, with the former Renault team principal set to join after the weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Vasseur replaces Monisha Kaltenborn, the sport's first female principal, who left the Swiss-based team on June 21.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Frederic Vasseur as Managing Director and CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG, as well as team principal of the Sauber F1 Team, effective July 17," Sauber said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)

