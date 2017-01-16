FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Motor racing-Wehrlein to race for Sauber F1 team
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

Motor racing-Wehrlein to race for Sauber F1 team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.

Wehrlein, 22, was the Mercedes reserve driver and raced for tail-enders Manor last year.

He and Williams driver Bottas were the leading contenders to replace Germany's world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired in December, at Mercedes.

"It is a new challenge in a new team, and I am really excited and looking forward to this new adventure. Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field and to score points on a regular basis," Wehrlein said in a Sauber statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

