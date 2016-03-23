UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Sky agrees exclusive six-season UK TV deal

* No ‘free-to-air’ F1 in Britain from 2019-24

* Ecclestone praises Sky’s TV coverage

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Formula One fans in Britain will be unable to watch live races on terrestrial television from 2019 after Sky sealed an exclusive six-season deal on Wednesday to broadcast the sport in Britain and Ireland.

Sky released a statement saying it would be the “home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland from 2019 to 2024” but financial details were undisclosed.

The agreement means F1 will be taken off non-subscription platforms in Britain, a blow to the millions of fans who only watch the sport on terrestrial television.

Sky said it would show one race, the British Grand Prix, on a “free-to-air basis”, plus highlights and qualifying sessions of all the others, without explaining which channel that coverage would be on.

The European pay-TV group also announced that from 2017 it would show races in ultra high definition picture quality.

“Sky’s commitment to the sport and standard of coverage is second to none,” F1 commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said in the statement.

Sky, which launched its F1 channel in 2012, has previously shared grands prix alongside a free-to-air broadcaster in Britain, with Channel 4 due to show 10 live races this season.

Channel 4 became the terrestrial home of F1 when the BBC announced in December it was surrendering its contract in order to make cuts in its sporting budget.

The involvement of Channel 4, however, will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

ROSBERG WIN

More than 2.5 million watched Channel 4’s highlights of Sunday’s season-opener in Australia where Britain’s triple world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second behind Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

When Sky started broadcasting F1 in 2012 it marked the first time the sport was not shown exclusively on terrestrial television.

“Since 2012 we have demonstrated unrivalled commitment to F1, offering fans innovations including a dedicated channel and the very best broadcasting talent,” said managing director Barney Francis.

“This is a brilliant deal that takes Sky’s partnership with F1 to the next level.”

The pay-TV group’s stable of sports broadcasting rights has increased steadily since the early 1990s when it began showing Premier League soccer, which remains its biggest asset.

Along with BT Sport, Sky has agreed a record three-year 5.1 billion pounds ($7.33 billion) deal to show the Premier League from next season. (Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)