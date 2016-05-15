FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Verstappen is youngest winner as Mercedes crash out
May 15, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Motor racing-Verstappen is youngest winner as Mercedes crash out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, May 15 (Reuters) - Dutch teenager Max Verstappen became Formula One’s youngest race winner on Sunday in a sensational Spanish Grand Prix that saw dominant Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collide on the opening lap.

Verstappen, still only 18 and making his debut for the former world champions after being promoted from Toro Rosso a week earlier, beat Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen -- at 36 twice his age -- by 0.616 seconds.

Sebastian Vettel, the previous youngest race winner thanks to his 2008 Italian Grand Prix victory for Toro Rosso at the age of 21, was third for Ferrari.

Rosberg stayed top of the standings but the German’s dream of an eighth successive win, and fifth of the season, disappeared in the gravel on the opening lap as he and Hamilton crashed out while battling for the lead. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

